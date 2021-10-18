October 18, 2021
BECAUSE THE rIGHT IS NOT CONSERVATIVE:
Conservative mayor Marki-Zay wins run-off to challenge Hungary's Orban (AFP, October 17, 2021)
Peter Marki-Zay, a conservative provincial mayor, was chosen as the unified opposition challenger to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at next year's election, after winning a primary vote Sunday, according to partial results.Marki-Zay, a practising Catholic and father-of-seven, led Klara Dobrev, an MEP with the leftist Democratic Coalition party (DK) by a margin of around 58-42 percent in Sunday's second-round run-off, with 60 percent of the votes counted."From now on I support Peter Marki-Zay," said Dobrev during a concession speech, urging opposition unity after a bruising election campaign.The primary was organised by a six-party opposition alliance formed last year in an effort to combat the mainly first-past-the-post election system that favours Orban and his ruling right-wing Fidesz party.
Drop here!
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 18, 2021 12:00 AM