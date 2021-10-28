BECAUSE IT'S THE BEST SPORT:

Malamud's friend (and sometimes rival), Philip Roth wrote his own baseball novel two decades later with 1973's satirical The Great American Novel.





The great postmodernist trickster Robert Coover wrote his baseball novel in the early innings of his career. His second novel, The Universal Baseball Association, Inc., J. Henry Waugh, Prop. (1968), followed an accountant who escapes from his dreary life into a dice-simulated baseball game.