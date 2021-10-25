...AND CHEAPER...:

A recent study by the non-partisan Pacific Research Institute (PRI) provides compelling evidence that competition in power markets has been a boon for consumers. Using data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), PRI's researchers found that wholesale electricity prices in competitive markets have been generally declining or flat over the last five years. For example, compared to 2015, wholesale power prices in New England have dropped more than 44 percent, those in most Mid-Atlantic States have fallen nearly 42 percent, and in New York City they've declined by nearly 45 percent. Wholesale power costs have also declined in monopoly states, but at a considerably slower rate.





As for end-users, states that have competitive retail electricity markets have seen smaller price increases compared with monopoly states. Again, using EIA data, PRI found that in 14 competitive jurisdictions, retail prices essentially remained flat between 2008 and 2020. By contrast, retail prices jumped an average of 21 percent in monopoly states. The ten states with the largest retail price increases were all monopoly-based frameworks. A 2017 report from the Retail Energy Supply Association found customers in states that still have monopoly utilities saw their average energy prices increase nearly 19 percent from 2008 to 2017 while prices fell 7 percent in competitive markets over the same period.





The PRI study also observed that competition has improved grid reliability, the recent power disruptions in California and Texas notwithstanding. Looking at two common measures of grid resiliency, PRI's analysis found that power interruptions were 10.4 percent lower in competitive states while the duration of outages was 6.5 percent lower.



