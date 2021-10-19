...AND CHEAPER...:

Harnessing wind power could soon become a breeze. Today, most of our wind power comes from large-scale wind farms set upon rolling hills and windswept coastlines. Floating wind farms are also cropping up in deeper waters, where the winds are stronger. But what if we could build wind turbines in our cities, right here in our own backyards? Not the tall and bulky poles with the huge spinning blades, but a new kind of wind turbine--one that could hide in plain sight and easily be mistaken for a wall?





American designer and entrepreneur Joe Doucet has created such a concept, and it looks like a kinetic art installation. His wind turbine wall consists of a grid of square panes spinning simultaneously along 25 axes. The exact size and format aren't set in stone, so variations of that wall could be used anywhere with a decent span, like on the side of a highway or the fence around a building. In other words, it could make wind farms even more pervasive--not just in the ocean but also on land.