...AND CHEAPER...:

What: A ribbon cutting to celebrate the Town of Hanover's new 1.72 MW side-by-side solar arrays

When: Thursday, October 14th, 1pm

Where: 39 Grasse Road, Hanover, NH









HANOVER, NH





On Thursday, October 14th, the Town of Hanover will celebrate the completion of the two adjacent ground-mounted solar farms consisting of 4,560 panels adjacent to the Town of Hanover Water Filtration Facility on Grasse Road. The combined 1.72 MW solar arrays will generate over 2 million kWh of clean electricity annually, which, when combined with the Town' remaining six rooftop solar arrays located on Town Hall, the Hanover Police and Fire Stations, the Water Reclamation Facility, the Public Works Equipment Storage Building and the Sand and Salt Storage Facility, will be enough to meet nearly 100% of municipal electricity needs through group net metering. The Grasse Road ground mounted array is the largest single-site municipal solar array in New Hampshire.





According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the roughly 8-acre community solar farm will offset 3.2 million pounds of CO2 emissions per year, equivalent to the carbon sequestration of 1,816 acres of American forests and over 320 passenger cars driven for one year.





The array was installed by Enfield-based ReVision Energy, an employee-owned solar company that works with municipalities, nonprofits, businesses, and families to accelerate the clean energy transition. It was financed by ReVision's mission-driven impact investors through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), which will enable to Town to procure clean electricity at below-market rates for five years and then acquire the solar arrays as a long-term clean energy endowment.





"In battling the impacts of climate change, communities need to be in a leadership role" said Julia Griffin, Hanover's Town Manager. "One very important component of that is solarizing the heck out of every possible rooftop, and to pursue at the Town level large ground-mounted solar arrays."





Hanover has long been a state leader in sustainability, as evidenced not just by the latest solar farm but the half-dozen other rooftop solar arrays installed with ReVision Energy on Town buildings. In 2014, Hanover was named the Environmental Protection Agency's first Green Power Community in New Hampshire, and in 2017, Hanover became the first "Ready for 100" town in New Hampshire. The program is a Sierra Club initiative that encourages leaders across the country to commit to 100% renewable energy by the year 2050, but Hanover went further and set the community-wide goal of transitioning to 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and

transitioning heating and transportation to run on clean, renewable sources of energy by 2050. The town is also currently running Solarize Hanover, with a goal to double the number of solar-powered homes in Hanover by the end of the year.



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 13, 2021 7:17 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd