...AND CHEAPER...:

A global treaty curbing chemicals that destroy the ozone layer could prevent 443 million cases of skin cancer and 63 million incidents of vision damage that might have required cataract surgery by the end of this century, according to a new study.

Apart from health benefits, they include environmental benefits for crops, terrestrial wildlife and oceans.





The authors of the new study, which include scientists from NCAR and EPA, constructed a model projecting U.S. benefits based on health data and population projections in the future.