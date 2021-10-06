October 6, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
Australian researchers unlock key to lower cost and longer lasting solar cells (Michael Mazengarb 6 October 2021, Renew Economy)
Australian researchers have found that advances in nanomaterial technologies could be the key to lower cost and more durable next generation solar cells that are easier to manufacture than conventional silicon-based solar technologies.The research team, based at the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology at the University of Queensland, used nanomaterials to improve the efficiency of next-generation perovskite solar cells to a level on par with conventional silicon-based solar cells.
