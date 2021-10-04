AMEN, BROTHER:

A senior State Department official is leaving his role in the Biden administration. And on his way out, he has sent a scathing internal memo criticizing the president's use of a Trump-era policy to expel migrants from the southern border.





In a detailed legal memo dated October 2 and obtained by POLITICO, Harold Koh, a senior adviser and the sole political appointee on the State Department's legal team, called the use of the public health authority known as Title 42 "illegal," "inhumane" and "not worthy of this Administration that I so strongly support."



