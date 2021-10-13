ALL THAT RACIAL ANIMUS FOR NAUGHT:

When Georgia Republicans passed a new voting law, voting rights groups feared democracy-shattering barriers would undermine elections.









But a body of research on voting rules such as those in Georgia doesn't support the narrative that turnout will decline significantly because of the law.





Studies in Georgia and across the nation indicate that almost all voters who want to vote will find a way to cast their ballots despite tougher ID requirements, limits on ballot drop boxes and a shorter early voting period before runoffs.





While Georgia's law reduces the ease of voting in several ways, particularly for those using absentee ballots, that doesn't necessarily mean a lot of people will be prevented from casting ballots in upcoming elections, such as this fall's race for Atlanta mayor or next year's statewide vote.





Still, even relatively small numbers of voters unable to participate could swing election outcomes in Georgia, a battleground state where November's presidential election was decided by fewer than 12,000 votes.