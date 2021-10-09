October 9, 2021
ALL IN YOUR HEAD:
Havana syndrome fits the pattern of psychosomatic illness - but that doesn't mean the symptoms aren't real (Robert Baloh, 9/30/21, The Conversation)
In early September 2021, a CIA agent was evacuated from Serbia in the latest case of what the world now knows as "Havana syndrome."Like most people, I first heard about Havana syndrome in the summer of 2017. Cuba was allegedly attacking employees of the U.S. Embassy in Havana in their homes and hotel rooms using a mysterious weapon. The victims reported a variety of symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, hearing loss, fatigue, mental fog and difficulty concentrating after hearing an eerie sound.Over the next year and a half, many theories were put forward regarding the symptoms and how a weapon may have caused them. Despite the lack of hard evidence, many experts suggested that a weapon of some sort was causing the symptoms.I am an emeritus professor of neurology who studies the inner ear, and my clinical focus is on dizziness and hearing loss. When news of these events broke, I was baffled. But after reading descriptions of the patients' symptoms and test results, I began to doubt that some mysterious weapon was the cause.I have seen patients with the same symptoms as the embassy employees on a regular basis in my Dizziness Clinic at the University of California, Los Angeles. Most have psychosomatic symptoms - meaning the symptoms are real but arise from stress or emotional causes, not external ones. With a little reassurance and some treatments to lessen their symptoms, they get better.The available data on Havana syndrome matches closely with mass psychogenic illness - more commonly known as mass hysteria.
the Dancing Plague seems like more fun.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 9, 2021 12:54 PM