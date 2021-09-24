YOU'RE NOT PRO-LIFE IF YOU STOP CARING ONCE THEY'RE BORN:

Face-mask requirements in schools drastically reduce the spread of Covid-19 among children, two studies published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest.





Researchers in Arizona found that schools that didn't require masking at the start of the academic year were much more likely to experience Covid-19 outbreaks than those that did. A second study found that counties without mask requirements for schools saw larger increases in pediatric Covid-19 case rates compared with counties with school mask requirements.