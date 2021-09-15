YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

Here's the real trick of it all: It seems like the Clarity Fuel Cell car is creating power -- energy to drive the car -- out of nothing. But like so many other times in life, things that seem to be "nothing" are actually quite something. Ask any mom. "Oh, it's nothing," she'll say. The truth is, that family meal or professional letter of recommendation she helped you with actually took a lot of work.





So the "nothing" of the Honda Clarity is that it's simply an electric car similar, in some ways, to the Chevy Bolt or a Tesla Model S TSLA, +0.20%. One exception: You don't plug this one in. Both Toyota TM, +0.52% and Hyundai HYMTF, +0.54% also have hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles as well.





Instead of plugging the Clarity fuel cell vehicle in, you fill the pressurized tank with hydrogen. The range between fillups is about 366 miles depending on the terrain and your driving habits.





As a result of the chemical process that creates electricity, the Clarity fuel cell vehicle emits only clean water vapor.