September 9, 2021
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
New York law phases out most gas-powered vehicles by 2035 (Lora Kolodny, 9/09/21, CNBC)
New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Wednesday that effectively bans the sale of new internal combustion engine cars, off-road vehicles, light-duty trucks and equipment by 2035.The legislation, introduced by New York state senator Pete Harckham, also requires new heavy- and medium-duty trucks for sale in New York to be in the "zero-emissions" category by 2045.
