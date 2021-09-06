September 6, 2021

YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

StoreDot unveils electric vehicle battery that can recharge in 10 minutes (RICKY BEN-DAVID , 9/06/21, Times of Israel)

StoreDot, an Israeli developer of extreme fast-charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles, unveiled this month what it called the "world's first" silicon-dominant battery prototype capable of recharging in just 10 minutes.

The company's cylindrical cells use a 4680 format -- 46 millimeters wide by 80 millimeters long -- that is favored by global carmakers, specifically electric vehicle giant Tesla.

