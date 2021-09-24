YEAH, BUT...BLM!:

Police departments around the country are trying to persuade officers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as their rates lag behind in communities they serve, but resistance persists despite efforts that include mandates.





Some officers are filing lawsuits, while others are quitting their jobs or applying for religious exemptions in response to vaccine requirements.





Covid-19 is now the leading killer of law enforcement officers in the U.S., according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit that tracks police officer deaths. Since January 2020, 420 have died from the disease, compared with 92 from gunfire, the second leading cause of death.