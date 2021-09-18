YEAH, BUT THEY'RE BLACK!:





General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, downplayed the riots that took place in the wake of the death of George Floyd as "penny packet protests" and pushed back against claims that it was an insurrection, a new book claims. [...]





Milley reportedly pushed back against claims that the country was facing an insurrection that was "burning America down."





"Mr. President, they are not burning it down," he said, according to Woodward and Costa.