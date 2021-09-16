WINNING THE 2024 PRIMARY:

September 16, 2021

Florida leads nation in nursing home resident and staff COVID-19 deaths (Hannah Critchfield, 9/16/21, Tampa Tribune)

More nursing home residents and staff died of COVID-19 in Florida during a four-week period ending Aug. 22 than in any other state in the country, according to an AARP analysis released today.

Florida accounted for 21 percent of all nursing home resident deaths due to the virus nationwide.

Kristie Noem isn't going to take that lying down. 
