WING SERVICE:

September 22, 2021

Texans support mask mandates in schools, News/UT-Tyler poll finds (Corbett Smith,  Sep 21, 2021, Dallas Morning News)

Half of all respondents thought that masks should be required in all K-12 schools, with another quarter of respondents saying that the decision should be left up to individual school districts. Only 20% of respondents opposed mask requirements. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

In May, Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting school districts and most other governmental entities from requiring masks. With rising COVID-19 case counts heading into the school year, dozens of school districts -- including Dallas, Plano, Richardson and Garland ISDs -- defied the order, implementing some form of a mandate under the protection of temporary restraining orders.

