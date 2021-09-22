September 22, 2021
WING SERVICE:
Texans support mask mandates in schools, News/UT-Tyler poll finds (Corbett Smith, Sep 21, 2021, Dallas Morning News)
Half of all respondents thought that masks should be required in all K-12 schools, with another quarter of respondents saying that the decision should be left up to individual school districts. Only 20% of respondents opposed mask requirements. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.In May, Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting school districts and most other governmental entities from requiring masks. With rising COVID-19 case counts heading into the school year, dozens of school districts -- including Dallas, Plano, Richardson and Garland ISDs -- defied the order, implementing some form of a mandate under the protection of temporary restraining orders.
