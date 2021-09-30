WHICH IS THE MOST STINGING INDICTMENT?:

The online conservative journal American Greatness published a report on Tuesday with anonymous sources claiming Noem and Lewandowski have been engaged in an affair for months. The sources also said this alleged dalliance is an "open secret" in Washington, D.C., with members of Congress aware of it.





Lewandowski, who serves as an adviser to Noem, is married with four children, while Noem is married with three children. "I love Bryon," Noem tweeted, referring to her husband of 29 years. "I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work."



