September 30, 2021
WHEN EVERN THE ITALIANS CAN FACE THE FUTURE:
Italian energy giant Enel to triple renewable energy to 145GW by 2030 (Joshua S Hill, 30 September 2021, Renew Economy)
"There is no longer a trade-off between what generates business value and is good for the climate, these two objectives today are fully aligned thanks to the evolution of technology," said Francesco Starace, Enel Group CEO and General Manager."Therefore, financial efforts must be aimed at achieving the SDGs (sustainable development goals) and a net zero economy. This requires ambitious commitments and strategies, as well as the tools to promote their effective deployment."Transition is bound to happen and not only in the energy sector: indeed it will sweep across many sectors of the world economy. We must ensure that it happens in an orderly, decisive, just and inclusive manner."
It's not the Green ideology but economics that is the enemy of the petrophiles.
