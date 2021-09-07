September 7, 2021
WELL, IT IS FRENCH:
New Orleans says 'independent' seniors left to swelter without power on upper floors after Ida (PETER WEBER, 9/07/21, The Week)
Officials in New Orleans found elderly wheelchair-bound residents trapped on the upper floors of privately owned senior living facilities with no electricity and no way to escape the heat after Hurricane Ida swept through the city, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Monday. Hundreds of people were evacuated on Saturday, nearly a week after Ida hit, The Associated Press reports, and officials said five residents of these facilities died in the days after the storm.
What part of Katrina did they not understand?
