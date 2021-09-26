TRUMP LITE:

Up until recently, the Biden administration seemed to have been banking on the persistence of this double standard, whereby the left-leaning parts of the public assume general goodwill on the part of Democratic politicians and therefore give them a pass. The administration has taken up court battles to protect some of Trump's harshest asylum policies and commenced flying multiple planeloads of migrants back to Haiti. Now-viral images show that, in recent days, Border Patrol agents have been charging at--and in some cases verbally assaulting--Haitian migrants marooned at the Mexican border across from Del Rio, Texas.





But the assumption that these tactics would go unchallenged when deployed by a Democratic administration, as was often the case in the past, appears to have been a serious miscalculation. The spotlight that Trump shined on the southern border for four years is still plugged in. The public is still paying attention. And images that evoke the era of slavery--with fair-skinned men on horseback rushing Black migrants, whiplike reins flailing behind them--have added to a long-simmering push from the left to consider immigration policy not simply in terms of economics or national security, but also in terms of race.





Key allies of President Joe Biden are responding in ways that suggest the era of presumed goodwill may be over. The recent treatment of Haitians "turns your stomach," Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader, said this week in a speech on the Senate floor. "We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws." Members of the Congressional Black Caucus were whisked to the White House for a meeting this week, and Al Sharpton, who traveled to the border recently, told The Washington Post that, like thus-far-unsuccessful efforts toward police reform, the treatment of Haitian migrants was an example of how Biden was failing Black Americans. Biden "said on election night: Black America, you had my back, I'll have yours," Sharpton said. "Well, we're being stabbed in the back, Mr. President. We need you to stop the stabbing--from Haiti to Harlem."





Belatedly realizing that the political climate seems to have changed, the Biden administration is now scrambling to do damage control. Vice President Kamala Harris called the images from Del Rio "deeply troubling." Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was "horrified," and he suspended horse patrols there. The president himself said on Tuesday that the encounters were "dangerous" and "wrong," and that "those people will pay." All of this seems slightly disingenuous: As the administration well knows, Border Patrol agents have been policing on horseback for more than 100 years. And in this case, they were doing so under orders from their supervisors, who serve at the pleasure of the president. The scapegoating of rank-and-file agents will likely alienate a workforce that feels it was ordered to show force and then hung out to dry. Putting the focus on the horseback patrols also draws attention away from a larger issue: The administration has taken the legally dubious position of blocking most Haitian migrants from requesting asylum--and in this case, pushing them back onto the Mexican side of a dangerous river from which border agents often have to save people from drowning.



