TRUMP LITE:

His statement yesterday suggested a troubling pivot--turning away from the foreign policies of Truman, Reagan, even Clinton. (WILLIAM KRISTOL SEPTEMBER 1, 2021, The Bulwark)

[T]ne could fairly say that of all his predecessors, the one Biden sounds most like is his immediate predecessor, the man he ran against and defeated, Donald Trump. So much so that, except for the nod to human rights, and the lack of cartoonish bellicosity in threatening those who would do us harm, one might be tempted to speak of a Trump-Biden Doctrine.





But let's not, at least for now. It will be easier to take the Biden Doctrine seriously without complicating the matter with Donald Trump.





It's also fair to note this all may be overblown rhetoric on the part of Biden, used to justify a particular decision, and that the rhetoric won't be a reliable guide to future actions. But rhetoric matters. So it's probably worth taking this Biden Doctrine seriously, at least until we know we shouldn't.





What does the Biden Doctrine seem to consist of?



