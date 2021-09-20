September 20, 2021
TRACKING THE DESANTIS FLU:
Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19 (Cindy Liu and Prak Chan Thul, 9/20/21, Reuters)
Dr. Veasna Duong, Head of Virology at the IPC, said his institute had made four such trips in the past two years, hoping for clues about the origin and evolution of the bat-borne virus."We want to find out whether the virus is still there and ... to know how the virus has evolved," he told Reuters.Deadly viruses originating from bats include Ebola and other coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).But Veasna Duong said humans were responsible for the devastation caused by COVID-19, due to interference and destruction of natural habitats."If we try to be near wildlife, the chances of getting the virus carried by wildlife are more than normal. The chances of the virus transforming to infect humans are also more," he said.The French-funded project also aims to look at how the wildlife trade could be playing a part, said Julia Guillebaud, a research engineer at the IPC's virology unit."(The project) aims to provide new knowledge on wild meat trade chains in Cambodia, document the diversity of betacoronaviruses circulating through these chains, and develop a flexible and integrated early-detection system of viral spill-over events," Gillebaud said.
