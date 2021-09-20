TRACKING THE DESANTIS FLU:

Dr. Veasna Duong, Head of Virology at the IPC, said his institute had made four such trips in the past two years, hoping for clues about the origin and evolution of the bat-borne virus.





"We want to find out whether the virus is still there and ... to know how the virus has evolved," he told Reuters.





Deadly viruses originating from bats include Ebola and other coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).





But Veasna Duong said humans were responsible for the devastation caused by COVID-19, due to interference and destruction of natural habitats.





"If we try to be near wildlife, the chances of getting the virus carried by wildlife are more than normal. The chances of the virus transforming to infect humans are also more," he said.





The French-funded project also aims to look at how the wildlife trade could be playing a part, said Julia Guillebaud, a research engineer at the IPC's virology unit.



