September 22, 2021
TOTALLY NOT A DEATH CULT...:
Covid-19 death rate more than 4 times higher in least vaccinated states than in most vaccinated (Madeline Holcombe and Deidre McPhillips, September 22, 2021, CNN)
The libs are so owned!The average rate of Covid-19 deaths in the 10 least vaccinated states was more than four times higher over the past week than the rate in the 10 most vaccinated states, according to a CNN analysis. [...]The states with the lowest vaccination rates have fully vaccinated less than 45% of their residents. They are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wyoming. [...]The 10 states with the highest vaccination rates have fully vaccinated more than 62% of their residents. They are Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 22, 2021 12:00 AM