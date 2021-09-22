September 22, 2021

TOTALLY NOT A DEATH CULT...:

Covid-19 death rate more than 4 times higher in least vaccinated states than in most vaccinated (Madeline Holcombe and Deidre McPhillips, September 22, 2021, CNN)

The average rate of Covid-19 deaths in the 10 least vaccinated states was more than four times higher over the past week than the rate in the 10 most vaccinated states, according to a CNN analysis. [...]

The states with the lowest vaccination rates have fully vaccinated less than 45% of their residents. They are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wyoming. [...]

The 10 states with the highest vaccination rates have fully vaccinated more than 62% of their residents. They are Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

The libs are so owned!

Posted by at September 22, 2021 12:00 AM

  

« TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT AND FORCE INNOVATION: | Main | THE LEAST THEY SHOULD REQUIRE: »