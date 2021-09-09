TOOK LONG ENOUGH:

United States President Joe Biden is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors, as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging Delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation's economic recovery.





Just weeks after he mandated that federal workers get shots or face rigorous testing and masking protocols, Biden will sign a new executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government -- with no option to test out -- White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday morning.