September 28, 2021
TO POWER YOUR ELECTRIC TUAREG:
Massive 10.5GW wind, solar and battery project in Morocco to send power to UK (Joshua S Hill, 28 September 2021, Renew Economy)
British company Xlinks has unveiled its plans to build 10.5GW worth of wind and solar power in the north African country of Morocco and link it to Great Britain via 3,800 kilometre-long HVDC subsea cables.The project - similar in concept to Sun Cable's plans to supply Singapore from Australia - aims to create up to 10.5GW worth of wind and solar generating capacity and combine it with a massive 5GW/20GWh battery storage facility.It says this will be able to deliver 3.6GW of renewable energy for an average of more than 20 hours a day, and proposes to deliver this power to the UK via a 3,800km HVDC sub-sea cable by the end of the decade.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 28, 2021 12:00 AM
