TO POWER YOUR ELECTRIC TUAREG:

British company Xlinks has unveiled its plans to build 10.5GW worth of wind and solar power in the north African country of Morocco and link it to Great Britain via 3,800 kilometre-long HVDC subsea cables.

The project - similar in concept to Sun Cable's plans to supply Singapore from Australia - aims to create up to 10.5GW worth of wind and solar generating capacity and combine it with a massive 5GW/20GWh battery storage facility.

