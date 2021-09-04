THEY SHOULD HOLD OUT FOR MOST FAVORED NATION STATUS:

Raisi, in a live interview with state television on Saturday, said Tehran expects negotiations to come along with the lifting of US sanctions.





"The Westerners and the Americans are after talks together with pressure ... I have already announced that we will have talks on our government's agenda but not with ... pressure," said ultraconservative Raisi, who assumed office last month.





"Talks are on the agenda ... We are seeking goal-oriented negotiations ... so sanctions on the Iranian people are lifted," he continued.