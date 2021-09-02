THEY DON'T ACTUALLY WANT US TO TAKE A HARD LINE ON NUKES IN THE MIDDLE EAST:

The Biden administration is expanding the team dedicated to renegotiating the Iran deal, just days after Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett urged the United States to back out of negotiations, the Washington Free Beacon has learned.





Dan Shapiro, the Obama administration's ambassador to Israel, is now working as an adviser on the Iran portfolio, the State Department confirmed to the Free Beacon. Shapiro is "the first of what we plan to be a small group of part-time advisers" who will work to solidify a new nuclear deal, the official said. The move demonstrates the administration's commitment to push forward with talks as Iran demands full-scale sanctions relief.





Shapiro's hiring signals the administration has no intention of heeding Israel's warnings.