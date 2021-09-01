THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:





A group of scientists in Japan has created wagyu beef in a lab using 3D printing technology, a method that they said could provide a more sustainable alternative to the sought-after steak and other meat products, albeit much more expensive.





"We wanted to start with wagyu beef because it's representative of Japanese cuisine," Michiya Matsusaki, a professor of applied chemistry at Osaka University who co-authored a recent paper about the printing technique, told VICE World News.





"With 3D printing, we can achieve the marbling this cut of steak is known for, using more sustainable methods," he added.