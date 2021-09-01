September 1, 2021
THERE NEVER WAS A HOUSING BUBBLE, JUST FRAUD BY FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:
White House details plans to improve housing affordability (JOSH BOAK, 9/01/21, AP)
White House officials are outlining plans to build and restore more than 2 million homes, a response to the volcanic rise in housing prices over the past year. [...]Researchers at the mortgage buyer Freddie Mac estimate that the United States is 3.8 million homes shy of what is needed to meet demand.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 1, 2021 7:54 AM