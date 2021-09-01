September 1, 2021

THERE NEVER WAS A HOUSING BUBBLE, JUST FRAUD BY FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

White House details plans to improve housing affordability (JOSH BOAK, 9/01/21, AP) 

White House officials are outlining plans to build and restore more than 2 million homes, a response to the volcanic rise in housing prices over the past year. [...]

Researchers at the mortgage buyer Freddie Mac estimate that the United States is 3.8 million homes shy of what is needed to meet demand.

