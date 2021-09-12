THERE IS NO LEBANON:

The most basic foods have become political assets in economically devastated Lebanon. And no one's tapped that currency of oil, milk and bread like Iran-backed Hezbollah.





Designated a terrorist group by the U.S., it has galvanized its power by taking on more functions of a state hollowed out by an imploding economy and sectarian feuding. By offering food, cash and medical services amid widespread poverty in this once-middle class nation, the Shiite Muslim group has become a lifeline for many. [...]





Hezbollah says the U.S. is trying to incite Lebanese against the group by blocking aid during the crisis, which deepened two years ago as protests over a failing, corrupt elite toppled the government.



