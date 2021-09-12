September 12, 2021
THERE IS NO LEBANON:
Hezbollah tightens its grip on sinking Lebanon (DANA KHRAICHE, 9/10/21, BLOOMBERG)
The most basic foods have become political assets in economically devastated Lebanon. And no one's tapped that currency of oil, milk and bread like Iran-backed Hezbollah.Designated a terrorist group by the U.S., it has galvanized its power by taking on more functions of a state hollowed out by an imploding economy and sectarian feuding. By offering food, cash and medical services amid widespread poverty in this once-middle class nation, the Shiite Muslim group has become a lifeline for many. [...]Hezbollah says the U.S. is trying to incite Lebanese against the group by blocking aid during the crisis, which deepened two years ago as protests over a failing, corrupt elite toppled the government."Now they have turned to water, fuel and gasoline to gradually -- because they can't do it suddenly -- pressure the Shiite community and move it away from Hezbollah, and that's what prompted Hezbollah to intervene," Hezbollah press official Mohammad Afif said. The group had to bring in food, medicine and fuel from outside of the system, he added.
In case you wondered why folks oppose self-determination there.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 12, 2021 12:00 AM