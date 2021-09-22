THE VACCINE MADE HIM DO IT:





Hough told The Daily Beast her story back in March: For months, she said, associates of Minaj and Petty pressured her to recant her allegations from 1994. She clarified, once again, that she and Petty were never in a relationship and repeated her claim that Petty's associates harassed her family back then as well.





Petty initially denied the rape charges; he was charged with first degree rape for allegedly sexually assaulting Hough at knifepoint at his residence, and eventually pleaded guilty to attempted rape.