THE VACCINE MADE HIM DO IT:

September 22, 2021

Nicki Minaj's Husband's Rape Victim Speaks Out on 'The Real' (Laura Bradley, . 22, 2021, Daily Beast)

Hough told The Daily Beast her story back in March: For months, she said, associates of Minaj and Petty pressured her to recant her allegations from 1994. She clarified, once again, that she and Petty were never in a relationship and repeated her claim that Petty's associates harassed her family back then as well.

Petty initially denied the rape charges; he was charged with first degree rape for allegedly sexually assaulting Hough at knifepoint at his residence, and eventually pleaded guilty to attempted rape.

