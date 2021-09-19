September 19, 2021
THE TRUMP MODEL:
China's Nightmare Evergrande Scenario Is an Uncontrolled Crash (Hong Shen, Enda Curran, and Sofia Horta e Costa, September 16, 2021, Bloomberg)
Protests intensify at China Evergrande Group offices across the country as the developer falls further behind on promises to more than 70,000 investors. Construction of unfinished properties with enough floor space to cover three-fourths of Manhattan grinds to a halt, leaving more than a million homebuyers in limbo.Fire sales pummel an already shaky real estate market, squeezing other developers and rippling through a supply chain that accounts for more than a quarter of Chinese economic output. Covid-weary consumers retrench even further, and the risk of popular discontent rises during a politically sensitive transition period for President Xi Jinping. Credit-market stress spreads from lower-rated property companies to stronger peers and banks. Global investors who bought $527 billion of Chinese stocks and bonds in the 15 months through June begin to sell.While it's impossible to know for sure what would happen if Beijing allows Evergrande's downward spiral to continue unabated, China watchers are gaming out worst-case scenarios as they contemplate how much pain the Communist Party is willing to tolerate. Pressure to intervene is growing as signs of financial contagion increase."As a systemically important developer, an Evergrande bankruptcy would cause problems for the entire property sector," said Shen Meng, director of Chanson & Co., a Beijing-based boutique investment bank. "Debt recovery efforts by creditors would lead to fire sales of assets and hit housing prices. Profit margins across the supply chain would be squeezed. It would also lead to panic selling in capital markets."
Other than that, how's Nationalism going?
