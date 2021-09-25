September 25, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
The Messy Money Drama Behind Steve Bannon's Propaganda Machine (William Bredderman, Sep. 25, 2021, Daily Beast)
A wild fight has erupted within the sprawling finance and propaganda apparatus former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon co-founded with a fugitive Chinese billionaire.The battle involves an organization Bannon inaugurated at the Statue of Liberty last year with Guo Wengui, a Chinese disinformation kingpin, and hostilities broke out even before the SEC this month charged companies linked to Guo with unregistered stock and cryptocurrency sales. But a federal probe into the dealings had been underway for months, and a key contention in a new lawsuit is that money intended to bankroll the duo's vision of a vast anti-Beijing network instead went toward paying back irate investors in illicit transactions.
The rubes are being scammed? Get out....
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 25, 2021 12:00 AM