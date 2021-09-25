September 25, 2021

THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

The Messy Money Drama Behind Steve Bannon's Propaganda Machine (William Bredderman, Sep. 25, 2021, Daily Beast)

A wild fight has erupted within the sprawling finance and propaganda apparatus former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon co-founded with a fugitive Chinese billionaire.

The battle involves an organization Bannon inaugurated at the Statue of Liberty last year with Guo Wengui, a Chinese disinformation kingpin, and hostilities broke out even before the SEC this month charged companies linked to Guo with unregistered stock and cryptocurrency sales. But a federal probe into the dealings had been underway for months, and a key contention in a new lawsuit is that money intended to bankroll the duo's vision of a vast anti-Beijing network instead went toward paying back irate investors in illicit transactions.

The rubes are being scammed?  Get out....

Posted by at September 25, 2021 12:00 AM

  

« IT IS THE BIBLE TALE: | Main | THE DRAGON HAS NO TEETH: »