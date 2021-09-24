September 24, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Judge Forces Top Trump Org Lieutenants to Turn Over Key Documents (Roger Sollenberger & Jose Pagliery, Sep. 24, 2021, Daily Beast)
As the dual civil and criminal New York investigations into the Trump Organization roll on, a New York state judge unsealed a court order on Friday giving Donald Trump's company and some of his top lieutenants an ultimatum: Either turn over all the documents to comply with subpoenas from the New York Attorney General's office, or you'll have to pay for a third party to do it for you.
