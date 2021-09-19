THE TALIBAN ISN'T VERY GOOD AT THIS WHOLE TALIBANNING THING:





A fourth chartered flight carrying civilians from Afghanistan to Qatar since US forces withdrew last month left Kabul on Sunday with more than 230 passengers, including Afghans, Americans, and Europeans, a Qatari official said, reports Reuters.





The Qatar Airways operated flight was also carrying citizens from Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Britain, Finland, and the Netherlands, Qatari assistant foreign minister Lolwah Rashid Al Khater wrote on Twitter.





A second Qatari official said there were 236 passengers, making it the largest evacuation flight since the withdrawal of U.S. and allied forces ended on August 31.