THE STUFF BLACKS HAVE TO SAY FOR THE TRUMPISTS TO ACCEPT THEM...:

The conversation began when Owens joked that she could support reparations.





"I think I could be pro-reparations," Owens said. "I think we should allow people the opportunity or the chance to go back to Africa. I would sponsor that like you wouldn't believe."





"I don't think you would have a long line," Elder said, laughing.





"This was one of the first countries to ban the slave trade," Owens added. "I mean Britain was ahead of us. The U.K. was ahead of us. America was just right behind them."





"By the way, when you say that the U.K. was ahead of us, they were," Elder said. "Did you know that the slave owners were compensated? After they lost their 'property,' the government compensated slave owners."





"I didn't know that. Interesting," Owens said.





"Yeah, and so when people talk about reparations, do they really want to have that conversation?" Elder said. "Because like it or not, slavery was legal. And so, their property, their legal property was taken away from them after the Civil War. So, you can make an argument that the people who are owed reparations are not only just Black people but people whose 'property' was taken away after the end of the Civil War."



