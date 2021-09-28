THE REVOLUTION EATS ITS OWN:

Covid-19 robbed humanity of years of life. According to a new Oxford University study published yesterday in the International Journal of Epidemiology, life expectancy at birth in 2020 was on average almost a year shorter than it was in 2019. The last time there was a comparable setback in a single year was during World War II.





The research looked at the 29 countries--27 European nations, the US, and Chile--for which high-quality data on mortality is available. In 22 of them, more than six months of life expectancy were lost to the pandemic. In 11, the loss of life expectancy surpassed a year for men. In eight it did so for women, too.



