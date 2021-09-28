September 28, 2021
THE REVOLUTION EATS ITS OWN:
In a 29-country study of Covid's impact on life expectancy, US men fared the worst (Annalisa Merelli, 9/28/21, Quartz)
Covid-19 robbed humanity of years of life. According to a new Oxford University study published yesterday in the International Journal of Epidemiology, life expectancy at birth in 2020 was on average almost a year shorter than it was in 2019. The last time there was a comparable setback in a single year was during World War II.The research looked at the 29 countries--27 European nations, the US, and Chile--for which high-quality data on mortality is available. In 22 of them, more than six months of life expectancy were lost to the pandemic. In 11, the loss of life expectancy surpassed a year for men. In eight it did so for women, too.Women from 15 countries, and men from 10, had a life expectancy shorter in 2020 than they did in 2015. Men had the more significant losses. US males fared the worst, losing 2.2 years of life expectancy in 2020 compared to 2019, a loss compounded by a broader lagging of life expectancy in the country, which already trailed the rest of the wealthy world prior to the pandemic.
No one is doing more for Replacement than those who are hysterical about it.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 28, 2021 12:00 AM