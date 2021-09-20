September 20, 2021
THE REFORMATION ROLLS ON:
Muslim body urges Taliban to establish 'fair rule' (MEMO, September 20, 2021)
Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), Ali Al-Qaradaghi yesterday urged the Taliban government in Afghanistan to "establish a just rule"."Dr. Al-Qaradaghi has recommended the [Afghan] government place its priority in establishing a just rule that will be a model of the Islam of justice and the Islam of mercy," IUMS said in a statement.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 20, 2021 12:00 AM