September 19, 2021
THE REFORMATION ROLLS ON:
Saudis Plan Schools Revamp to Tackle Unemployment, Ideology (Vivian Nereim, September 15, 2021, Bloomberg)
Saudi Arabia said it plans to overhaul the kingdom's flagging education system to better prepare citizens to find jobs and tackle intolerance.The revamp will cover all levels of education, from early childhood to adult learning opportunities, according to a summary of the Human Capability Development Program announced by the official Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.
Undoing Wahhabism is the entire War on Terror.
