THE nEAR eNEMY:

Three explosions that targeted Taliban vehicles in Jalalabad -- the capital of Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province -- have left at least two dead and 20 wounded, a health official and local media reported on Saturday.





At least one of the blasts targeted a police vehicle that was carrying some Taliban fighters, one source, who did not wish to be named, told Germany's dpa news agency.





A hospital source in Nangarhar province said at least two bodies and 19 wounded people have been taken to the hospital so far, dpa reported. [...]





Also on Saturday, a sticky bomb exploded in Kabul injuring two people, according to police officials.