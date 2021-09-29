THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

It's not that Democrats can't update an immigration system that everyone agrees is outdated, ineffective and unfair. It's that they don't want to (Ruben Navarrette Jr., Sep. 29, 2021, Daily Beast)

Lesson No. 1: While Republicans are fluent in the language of fear and racism, Democrats are equally skilled in the art of deceit and opportunism.





We already know who Republicans are. They shun the stranger as part of their mission to convert America into the world's largest exclusive country club. They don't hide their know-nothing ways. They advertise them to excite their base.





It is Democrats who need to be exposed, once and for all, as the underhanded frauds they are.





It's not that Democrats can't update an immigration system that everyone agrees is outdated, ineffective, and unfair. It's that they don't want to. It's that simple. They'd rather stall, and waste time and raise people's hopes with legislative hocus-pocus like their recent attempts to get immigration reform past the Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough.





On Tuesday, Dick Durbin said that Senate Democrats are currently proposing an alternative plan -- a plan B, if you will -- to MacDonough, who will ultimately decide whether Democrats can shove an immigration overall into the $3.5 trillion infrastructure spending bill they are aiming to pass on a party-line vote.





Democrats previously tried to slip a plan into the spending bill that would have provided 8 million green cards for undocumented immigrants. But MacDonough shot down that idea, arguing that the Democratic maneuver didn't have enough to do with spending and that it would create a whole new immigration system. Thus, she ruled, the plan did not comply with the rules for reconciliation--the budget process that Democrats are using to bypass the filibuster in the Senate.



