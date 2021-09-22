September 22, 2021
THE LEAST THEY SHOULD REQUIRE:
Iran supports resuming nuclear talks if they lead to lifting 'all sanctions' (MEMO, September 22, 2021)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said he supports the resumption of negotiations aimed at reviving the nuclear deal if the "ultimate goal" is to lift all unjust sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic."The Islamic Republic considers the useful talks whose ultimate outcome is the lifting of all oppressive [US] sanctions," Raisi said in a recorded address to the annual UN General Assembly.
