THE HIGH COST OF NOT ELECTING GOVERNORS:

While a majority of Americans are now almost completely protected against severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19, the Biden administration seems to have almost no meaningful strategy to bring the pandemic to an end beyond magical thinking that vaccine uptake will increase with some polite prodding and artfully produced briefings. The country is racking up over a million COVID cases a week, pediatric hospitalizations have reached or exceeded their winter peaks in some states, and the vaccinated public is receiving very mixed messages about the state of their immunity, whether and when to get a booster and the kinds of activities they should be engaged in.





The worst and most public dysfunction seems to be coordination between regulatory bodies and the private sector regarding boosters and pediatric vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is mysteriously slow rolling not just third shots of the existing mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for the general population, despite clear data from Israel that efficacy against infection wanes as times marches on, but also new boosters from Moderna specifically geared to fight variants. Last month, the Biden administration suddenly announced that boosters would be administered starting on Sept. 20 for anyone eight months or more out from their second shots. Six days later that timeline was bumped up to six months. Then scientists at the FDA and CDC balked at their marching orders and publicly called that timeline into question, accusing the White House of rushing them for political reasons.





To make matters worse, the administration announced on Sept. 3 that Moderna vaccine boosters would be delayed at least several weeks to complete a review of the company's trial data. There remains no timeline for a Johnson & Johnson booster even though the company says a second shot of their vaccine produces a robust immune response. The 14 million people who got that company's single-shot vaccine will remain in limbo indefinitely. The whole fiasco has rendered the "one vaccine is just as good as the other" discourse from the spring maddeningly hollow.



