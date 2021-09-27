September 27, 2021
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
Rooftop PV meets 84 pct of South Australia demand, sends operating demand to new low (Giles Parkinson, 27 September 2021, Renew Economy)
Rooftop solar PV has a few important new benchmarks in South Australia, contributing 84.4 per cent of total energy demand on Sunday afternoon, as well as setting a new low for minimum "operational demand".The 84.4 per cent rooftop solar share was set in a five minute interval at 1.15pm, on a mild sunny day. It suggests that the state may well deliver on the Australian Energy Market Operator's predictions that rooftop solar could reach 100 per cent of local demand at some point this spring.
