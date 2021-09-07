THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:

There is a superhighway to rapid elimination of 80% of Australian greenhouse emissions. It uses mature, low-cost, reliable technology from vast production runs. Neither new technology nor taxes are needed. And it will cost approximately nil.





To get onto this superhighway, we need to electrify everything: we accelerate the already-rapid growth of solar and wind to displace coal and gas from electricity generation; we move to electric vehicles to displace oil; and we use electric heating to displace gas.





The deployment of solar and wind needs to double from 7 gigawatts in 2020 to 15 gigawatts per year. This is relatively straightforward considering that the deployment rate of solar and wind in 2015 was only 1 Gigawatt, and that prices continue to fall.



