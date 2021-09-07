September 7, 2021
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
Australia can achieve rapid, deep and cheap emission cuts from tech we have now (Andrew Blakers, 7 September 2021, Renew Economy)
There is a superhighway to rapid elimination of 80% of Australian greenhouse emissions. It uses mature, low-cost, reliable technology from vast production runs. Neither new technology nor taxes are needed. And it will cost approximately nil.To get onto this superhighway, we need to electrify everything: we accelerate the already-rapid growth of solar and wind to displace coal and gas from electricity generation; we move to electric vehicles to displace oil; and we use electric heating to displace gas.The deployment of solar and wind needs to double from 7 gigawatts in 2020 to 15 gigawatts per year. This is relatively straightforward considering that the deployment rate of solar and wind in 2015 was only 1 Gigawatt, and that prices continue to fall.Australia has declining electricity emissions and declining electricity prices because cheap solar and wind energy is replacing more expensive electricity from coal and gas burning. Deep emissions reductions will have low or zero net cost.
But make carbon taxes confiscatory.
