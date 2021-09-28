September 28, 2021
THE FIRST PRESIDENT OF THE PALESTINIAN NATION:
Barghouti: PA has no authority (MEMO, September 28, 2021)
Imprisoned member of Fatah Central Committee, Marwan Barghouti, has said: "the Palestinian Authority (PA) has no authority" adding that the Battle for Jerusalem "revealed the inability and fragility" of the Palestinian political system, Sama news agency reported yesterday.Barghouti also said that the PA "has allowed the Israeli occupation to cost nothing," noting that the occupation "is practicing ethnic cleansing and much aggression on the Palestinians."
