September 23, 2021
THE DESANTIS FLU:
Russia Equals Covid Death Record (Moscow Times, 9/23/21)
Russia reported 820 deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday equalling August's record, while Moscow reported its highest number of daily cases since July. [...]Russia has the fifth-highest number of recorded Covid-19 cases in the world and the highest death toll in Europe.
C'mon, Ron, Vlad is winning the Trump primary.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 23, 2021 12:00 AM
