THE DESANTIS FLU:

Funeral director Wayne Bright has seen grief piled upon grief during the latest COVID-19 surge.





A woman died of the virus, and as her family was planning the funeral, her mother was also struck down. An aunt took over arrangements for the double funeral, only to die of COVID-19 herself two weeks afterward.





"That was one of the most devastating things ever," said Bright, who also arranged the funeral last week of one of his closest friends. [...]





Hospitals have had to rent refrigerated trucks to store more bodies. Funeral homes have been overwhelmed.





Cristina Miles, a mother of five from Orange Park, is among those facing more than one loss at a time. Her husband died after contracting COVID-19, and less than two weeks later, her mother-in-law succumbed to the virus.





"I feel we are all kind of in a weird dream state," she said, adding that her children are grieving differently, with one shutting down, another feeling inspired to pass a hard swimming test, and the oldest going about her life as usual.





Hospitals have been swamped with patients who, like Miles' husband and mother-in-law, hadn't gotten vaccinated.